St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 9, 20223581 min

According to a press release from the office of the Prime Minister today, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre has been tested positive for Covid. The prime minister is currently at home isolating and has been showing no symptoms other than feeling tired, according to a reliable source.

The Prime Minister is fully vaccinated and has taken his booster. Confirmation of the Prime Minister being tested positive was revealed today, Wednesday 9th February, after he promptly requested a PCR test following a bout of tiredness yesterday.

According to a government source, he was due to travel yesterday but had abandoned his travel plans as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

The following is a Press Release from the office of the Prime Minister:

Press Release 037 PM
