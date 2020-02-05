Prime Minister on vacation leave

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet, is currently on vacation leave until February 07th, 2020.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, serves as Acting Prime Minister.

