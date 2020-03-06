Prime Minister meets with cruise line executives to discuss health clearance protocol re: COVID-19 virus

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia is currently in Miami with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sharon Belmar – George and Chief Environmental Officer Parker Ragnanan for a meeting with Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean chief operating executives.

The objective of the meeting is to establish a Health Clearance Protocol between the Ministry of Health and the Cruise Lines amidst the growing threat and transmission of the COVID-19 in the Caribbean and Latin America.

On the agenda is the discussion of mutual concerns in relation to the measures and policies that the Government of Saint Lucia have enforced to ensure the health and safety of the population and to reduce the entry and impact of COVID-19.

This meeting forms part of Saint Lucia’s risk management and preparedness strategy as the nation continues to mitigate against the arrival of the virus.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet is expected to return to Saint Lucia on Saturday 7th March, 2020. Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Guy Joseph will serve as Acting Prime Minister in his absence.

