Activities marking a week in honor of People of African descent in the Caribbean and The Americas will climax with virtual presentations in support of the “ Case for Reparations in the America’s” on Friday March 25th.

The Organization of American States (OAS) will also be observing the annual International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade across member-states on the same day.

The week of activities, which started on Monday March 21st, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, will continue until Friday 25th March.

According to the OAS National Office in Saint Lucia, Friday’s “Virtual Conversation” entitled A Chat with the OAS, will feature Prime Minister Gonsalves and OAS Assistant Secretary General Nestor Mendez, who will both present on the topic The Case for Reparations in the Americas.

The chat will be hosted on the OAS website and other Social media.

Meanwhile, the OAS Permanent Council will also hold a special meeting on Friday, to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.