Prime Minister Chastanet to address United Nations General Assembly on Friday

By OPM
September 26, 2019

PM Chastanet (file photo)

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Allen M. Chastanet’s will deliver his statement to the General Debate of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 74) on Friday, September 27, 2019.

The prime minister will speak to the strides made by Saint Lucia and our country’s development agenda.

Prime Minister Chastanet will continue to champion the cause of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) as it relates to the impact of climate change and the ongoing lobby efforts to enable the access to funds for resilience building.

The prime minister is also expected to make an announcement regarding a first for Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucians are encouraged to view the prime minister’s UNGA address which is expected to air live between 3:30 – 4 p.m. on the National Television Network (NTN) and can be accessed via http://webtv.un.org/.

