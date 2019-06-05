Prime Minister Chastanet sits on panel of CDB high-level discussion on vulnerability and resilience

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet continues to lead the charge for the Caribbean when it comes to sustainable development and the impact of Climate Change.

The prime minister will participate in a high-level panel discussion under the theme “Vulnerability to Resilience: You Choose” at the Caribbean Development Bank’s 49th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

The June 5 to June 6 meeting is being held at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, with the panel discussion being led by Trinidad’s Minister of Planning and Development, Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis.

The panel will provide insights into the multi-dimensional nature of vulnerability and conversely resilience in the Caribbean as the region charts a path towards economic and social transformation. The panelists will also focus on highlighting some of the best practice policies that are in process or have been implemented to foster improved resilience, reduced poverty, and strengthened economic activity.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the current and planned initiatives in regional economies, to reduce their vulnerability and strengthen resilience to exogenous shocks and natural hazards and climate change; to identify opportunities or initiatives for improved Regional co-operation to foster strengthened resilience, and to discuss financing opportunities including the access and allocation of concessional resources.

In the prime minister’s absence, Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment, Honourable Lenard Montoute, serves as acting prime minister.

