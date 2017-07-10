Prime Minister Chastanet on vacation leave

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Allen Chastanet, has “proceeded” on vacation leave, according to a media advisory today, July 10, 2017 from Senior Communications Officer Nicole McDonald.

The prime minister will return to office on July 31, 2017, McDonald states.

In Chastanet’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as acting prime minister.