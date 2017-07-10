Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

Prime Minister Chastanet on vacation leave

By SNO Staff
July 10, 2017
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Allen Chastanet, has “proceeded” on vacation leave, according to a media advisory today, July 10, 2017 from Senior Communications Officer Nicole McDonald.

The prime minister will return to office on July 31, 2017, McDonald states.

In Chastanet’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as acting prime minister.

3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 10, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    All the things going on and he has taken off on a vacation???? Seriously!!!!!!!!!

    But then again...not like he is addressing anything.

  2. Dale Jacobs
    July 10, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    Don't know he why he don't just stay on leave. Any of his standing hands would do a much better job.

  3. Jeffery
    July 10, 2017 at 1:08 PM

    Who cares!! Remain on vacation don't come back.

