Prime Minister Chastanet leads delegation to Taiwan

(CMC) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is leading a delegation to Taiwan as the Asian country prepares to celebrate Double Ten Day on October 10.

Double Ten Day, which coincides with Taiwan’s National Day, marks the start of the Wuchang Uprising, which occurred on October 1911.

A government statement said that Chastanet is expected to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan and several other top level officials.

He will also meet with St. Lucian students studying in Taiwan

Apart from Chastanet, the other members of the delegation include the Minister for Economic Development Guy Joseph, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance Cointha Thomas, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal Philip Dalsou.

St. Lucia and Taiwan re-established diplomatic relations in 2007.

During the upcoming visit representatives from the two island nations are also expected to participate in meetings focused on expanding areas of cooperation, the statement said.