Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Prime Minister Chastanet gives update on Soufriere Mini Stadium, other sports projects

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share33
33 Shares

Work on the Soufriere Mini Stadium is slated to be completed in early 2020, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said. (Photo source: Facebook)

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Thursday provided an update on at least five sports projects including the Soufriere Mini Stadium which will have a 400-metre synthetic track and football field.

Chastanet said some of these projects are slated to be completed in 2020 while work will commence on others in the new year.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Chastanet said the “groundwork” to upgrade the Soufriere Mini Stadium to an international FIFA-approved football field with a 400-meter track is “nearly complete”.

“The next phase will be the installation of the AstroTurf and athletics track,” Chastanet said, adding that the entire project will be completed in 2020.


The Desruisseaux Football Field and the Micoud Playing Field projects will also be completed “very early” in 2020, the prime minister said.

He also disclosed that work will begin on the Dennery Village Cricket and Football fields as well as the National Sports Academy in 2020.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share33
33 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.