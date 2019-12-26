Prime Minister Chastanet gives update on Soufriere Mini Stadium, other sports projects

Share This On:

Pin 33 Shares

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Thursday provided an update on at least five sports projects including the Soufriere Mini Stadium which will have a 400-metre synthetic track and football field.

Chastanet said some of these projects are slated to be completed in 2020 while work will commence on others in the new year.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Chastanet said the “groundwork” to upgrade the Soufriere Mini Stadium to an international FIFA-approved football field with a 400-meter track is “nearly complete”.

“The next phase will be the installation of the AstroTurf and athletics track,” Chastanet said, adding that the entire project will be completed in 2020.



The Desruisseaux Football Field and the Micoud Playing Field projects will also be completed “very early” in 2020, the prime minister said.

He also disclosed that work will begin on the Dennery Village Cricket and Football fields as well as the National Sports Academy in 2020.

( 0 ) ( 0 )