Prime Minister Chastanet further outlines plans for sports infrastructure

The statement below appeared on Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s Facebook page last week

At the 2018 National Sports Awards held on February 17 ,2018 my Government publicly announced our plans to upgrade many of our national sporting facilities.

This presentation was done by Mr. Donald Lockerbie who is an international sports consultant and has previously worked in Saint Lucia during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2007.

For the first phase of this project, we will be upgrading the following facilities:

Soufriere Mini Stadium: International Football Pitch-Synthetic Turf, Cricket Nets, 400m Synthetic Athletic Track, a 25 meter pool with 8 lanes and support buildings and stands

Dennery Sports Complex: International Football Pitch with Synthetic Turf, Small goals football synthetic turf, Cricket field, a Running trail, Synthetic surface Court for Basketball, Netball and Volleyball, a playground and supporting facilities

National Sports Academy at Gros Islet Secondary School: A synthetic turf Football field, Cricket nets, Sprint lanes, a Running trail, a Synthetic Surface court for Basketball, Netball and Volleyball as well as a Indoor Synthetic Surface Court

Micoud Playing Field: Synthetic Surface Football Pitch, Cricket nets, Synthetic Surface Court for Basketball, Netball and Volleyball, a 25M 8 lane swimming pool and supporting facilities

Micoud South Playing Field (Desruisseaux): Synthetic Turf Football Pitch, a Playground and supporting facilities.

Upon competition of the first phase, we will the proceed to upgrading facilities in other constituencies around the island. Dialogue and meetings have been ongoing for the last several months with the relevant agencies and sports associations around the island.

We hope that these upgrades along with the new sports programmes which we are implementing, will help improve the level and frequency of competitions, help develop world class athletes and help to serve as a vehicle for encouraging a culture of teamwork, co-operation and discouraging anti-social behavior. This project is being financed with the help of our friends from the Republic of China (Taiwan).