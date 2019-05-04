Prime Minister Chastanet attending special CARICOM meeting on security in Trinidad

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet is currently in Port of Spain, Trinidad for the Nineteenth Special Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government.

The meeting focuses on citizen safety and security, specifically the management of the Regional Security Framework.

CARICOM has recognized that crime has become one of the main challenges threatening economies and livelihoods in Caribbean countries hence among the agenda items down for discussion are a Rapid Response Mechanism, standardized vetting of security personnel and determinants of crime, as well as the engagement of international partners.

The Nineteenth Special Meeting of the Conference wraps up later today.

Crime and security is the fourth pillar of the regional integration process and the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) coordinates security and law enforcement arrangements across the Community.

The Community Strategic Plan 2015-2019 identifies enhancing citizen security and justice as a strategy of its Social Resilience Strategic Priority.

