Prime Minister Chastanet appears on BBC

By Office of the Prime Minister

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet was a guest on BBC World News, this morning.

He joined Matthew Amroliwala, the main presenter for BBC World News’ discussion programme “Global”, to speak on how Saint Lucia has managed the pandemic to date and what holidaymakers can expect in the phased reopening.

The prime minister also discussed how the wider Caribbean and leaders of today are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocated for airlines and countries to implement pre-testing to help boost consumer confidence and tourism.

View the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUMfjAfBytY

