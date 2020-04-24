Prime Minister and Minister for Finance to present Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2020/2021

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service Honourable Allen Chastanet will on Tuesday 28th April 2020 present Saint Lucia’s Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2020/2021.

This will follow the Opening of The Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament on Tuesday morning where Members of the House of Assembly will meet at 10:00 a.m. and Members of the Senate will meet at 10:30 a.m., after which both Houses will be in joint session to receive the Throne Speech via video feed from His Excellency, the Governor General, Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac.

The Standing Finance Committee will meet in closed session at 2:00 p.m. to review the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, following which at 4:00 p.m. the Prime Minister will lay the Estimates before the House of Assembly.

Please note that in keeping with the protocols established by the authorities for management of the Coronavirus virus (COVID 19) crisis and with a view to ensuring that there are established protocols, members of the public will not be allowed in the Chamber Gallery during the Sittings.

The public can view the live proceedings on the National Television Network (NTN), channel 122, Government of Saint Lucia Facebook and YouTube.

