Prime minister and chief medical officer to update the nation at 1 p.m.

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will deliver an update to the nation at 1 p.m. today, Sunday, April 12, 2020, on the latest measures in the Government of Saint Lucia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prime minister will be joined by Chief Medical Officer CMO) Dr Sharon Belmar-George who will provide an overview and situation update on Saint Lucia’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.
All Saint Lucians should tune in to the live update to be carried via the National Television Network (NTN) and local broadcast TV and radio stations, as well as via Youtube and Facebook platforms at 1 p.m.
Please see below various links for viewing:
1. NTN – http://www.govt.lc/portal-launch
2. Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/
3. Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia/
4. Government of Saint Lucia Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4al3A_gysYEIzAM1L2qZbg
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Headlines
- Pierre expresses condolences for Saint Lucians overseas killed by COVID-19
- PM Chastanet remembers Saint Lucians, killed by COVID-19, in Easter message
- Hundreds of US meat workers have now tested positive for coronavirus
- St. Lucia ‘barrel concessions’ to start June: PM
- St. Lucians who suffered job and income losses should also contact their insurance brokers
- Saint Lucia government seeking “financial relief” too: Chastanet
- ‘By staying home today, we can travel tomorrow’: Caribbean hospitality youth encourage peers to back COVID-19 directives
- US nearly doubles COVID-19 int’l assistance, giving an additional US$225 million
- BREAKING NEWS: 18 Saint Lucians in diaspora now confirmed dead from COVID-19