Don't Miss

Prime minister and chief medical officer to update the nation at 1 p.m.

By Office of the Prime Minister
April 12, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Chastanet (left) and Belmar

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will deliver an update to the nation at 1 p.m. today, Sunday, April 12, 2020, on the latest measures in the Government of Saint Lucia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister will be joined by Chief Medical Officer CMO) Dr Sharon Belmar-George who will provide an overview and situation update on Saint Lucia’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

All Saint Lucians should tune in to the live update to be carried via the National Television Network (NTN) and local broadcast TV and radio stations, as well as via Youtube and Facebook platforms at 1 p.m.

Please see below various links for viewing:

1. NTN – http://www.govt.lc/portal-launch

2. Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

3. Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia/

4. Government of Saint Lucia Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4al3A_gysYEIzAM1L2qZbg

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Headlines

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.