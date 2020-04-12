Prime minister and chief medical officer to update the nation at 1 p.m.

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will deliver an update to the nation at 1 p.m. today, Sunday, April 12, 2020, on the latest measures in the Government of Saint Lucia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister will be joined by Chief Medical Officer CMO) Dr Sharon Belmar-George who will provide an overview and situation update on Saint Lucia’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

All Saint Lucians should tune in to the live update to be carried via the National Television Network (NTN) and local broadcast TV and radio stations, as well as via Youtube and Facebook platforms at 1 p.m.

Please see below various links for viewing:

1. NTN – http://www.govt.lc/portal-launch

2. Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

3. Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia/

4. Government of Saint Lucia Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4al3A_gysYEIzAM1L2qZbg