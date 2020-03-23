Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to update nation on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will update the nation on Saint Lucia’s response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) at 8 p.m. this evening.

The prime minister will be joined on the panel by Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Guy Joseph who will provide an update on the transport sector.

The live update will be carried via the National Television Network (NTN) and local broadcast stations, as well as via Youtube and Facebook platforms at 8 p.m.

