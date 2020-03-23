Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to update nation on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response

By OPM
March 23, 2020

Transport Minister Guy Joseph (right) and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to address the nation this evening

(PRESS RELEASE) — Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will update the nation on Saint Lucia’s response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) at 8 p.m. this evening.

The prime minister will be joined on the panel by Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Guy Joseph who will provide an update on the transport sector.

The live update will be carried via the National Television Network (NTN) and local broadcast stations, as well as via Youtube and Facebook platforms at 8 p.m.

1. NTN – http://www.govt.lc/portal-launch

2. Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

3. Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page — https://www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia/

4. Government of Saint Lucia Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4al3A_gysYEIzAM1L2qZb

