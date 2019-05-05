Prime Minister Allen Chastanet reveals “the real enemies” of Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(SNO) — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Allen Chastanet has said 2019 is a “very important” year for Saint Lucia, urging the public not to get distracted because the “real enemies” are crime and poverty.

Chastanet comments — posted on his official Facebook page recently — surrounds his recent meeting between him and officials from the Ministry of Finance and a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He wrote: “This is going to be a very important year for our country. We must not allow ourselves to get distracted and remember always that poverty, deprivation, crime, under-development and critically lost opportunities are the

real enemies. These are the things our Government policies and the 2019/2020 budget are designed to address.”

The prime minister said for Saint Lucia to be successful collectively “we must strive for excellence, always. We must take advantage of the opportunities before us and continuously lift each other up”.

He called on “all Saint Lucians” to support the efforts being made in education, sports reform, fighting crime, food security, safeguarding the environment and assisting the most vulnerable.

“After 40 years, we must have learned by now that we are stronger when we work together, when we are All-in!” Chastanet concluded.

