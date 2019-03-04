Don't Miss
Retail prices for LPG cylinders decreased

By Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affair
March 4, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

The price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene remains unchanged.

The price changes take effect from Monday, March 4, 2019:

– Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
– Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
– Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.81 per litre or $8.21 per gallon

– 20 pound cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $32.91 to $32.06 per cylinder
– 22 pound cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $36.48 to $35.54 per cylinder
– 100 pound cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $207.07 to $202.83 per cylinder

The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, March 25, 2019.

