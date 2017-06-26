PRESS RELEASES: St. Lucia’s senate president supports Morocco’s autonomy plan as a suitable solution to the regional sahara conflict

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

As the President of the Senate of Saint Lucia, I praise Morocco’s efforts to reach a final political settlement to this regional conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

I firmly support Morocco’s proposal to grant autonomy to its southern provinces, as part of Morocco’s sovereignty, unity and the integrity of its territory.

It is my firm view that the Morocco autonomy plan is a clear manifestation of the peoples will, resolve and determination to chart a peaceful coexistence for themselves. It is thoughtful, representative, dependable and responsible.

In my humble view, it embodies a feasible approach that could undoubtedly fulfil the hopes and desires of the entire population in southern provinces of the Kingdom of Morocco.

In this regard, I also fully support the United Nations resolution to extend the mandate of the MINURSO until 30 April 2018 and I wish to register my unwavering support for the unanimous adoption of United Nations Resolution 2351 (2017), which calls upon the parties to resume negotiations under the auspices of the Secretary-General without preconditions and in good faith, taking into account the efforts made since 2006 and subsequent developments, with a view to achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the said conflict.