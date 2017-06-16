PRESS RELEASE: World Day to Combat Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

World Day to Combat Desertification, Land Degradation, and Drought (DLDD) is observed worldwide on June 17th each year.

DLDD is caused by multiple forces, including extreme weather conditions particularly drought, and human activities that pollute or degrade the quality of soils and land utility negatively affecting food production, livelihoods, and the production and provision of other ecosystem goods and services.

This year, under the slogan “Our Land. Our Home. Our Future.”, seeks to celebrate the power the land holds in giving people an opportunity and a future to stay resilient on their home ground.

It also reminds everyone of the importance of a healthy and productive land for securing stability and sustainability.

Globally, it is well known that when population in rural areas increase, the demand for food and water also increases and this is expected to double by 2050. Crop yields are projected to fall quickly on drought affected and degraded land.

If this trend continues it is anticipated that more than 1.3 billion people, mostly in the rural areas of developing countries, are likely to be affected.

A number of issues including pollution, bad agricultural practices, deforestation, unsustainable land management and urbanization have been identified as factors which contribute to depletion of Saint Lucia’s land resources, and ultimately, have led to land degradation.

This year, the Forests and Lands Resources Department has organized a series of activities in keeping with this theme. The activities commence on Friday 16, June 2017 and include the following:

• Tree Planting Exercises

• Radio Programmes

• School Lectures/Presentations

Let’s work together to restore degraded lands for a more productive future.