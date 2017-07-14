PRESS RELEASE: WASCO – Monday /Tuesday Closure

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform its customers, that the offices of the company will be closed on Monday July 17th, and Tuesday July 18th, 2017.

Regular business hours resume on Wednesday, July 19th 2017,

Customers who may experience any interruptions in their water supply or other related emergencies can call 482 0077 or 482 0053. There will be a crew on hand to handle any such complaints.

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc., sincerely apologize for any inconvenience which this may cause.