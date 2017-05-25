Advertisement
COURTS
PRESS RELEASE: Veteran calypsonian to release first song to the public

Press Release
May 25, 2017

unnamed-1Veteran calypsonian Robbie (Regis Calixte) in his preparations for the 2017 season, will be releasing his first song to the public this Friday on all major media outlets.

The song (entitled “CHANGE”) captures all his struggles over the years in his quest to secure the monarchy and break the bars of calypso jail.

Robbie who was also the lead singer for the Reasons Orchestra and a member of the Ambassadors Calypso Tent, has been in the arena for over 35 years and has qualified for the finals 14 times, only placing in the 3rd place position in 2001.

This year he has teamed up exclusively with New York based writer/arranger Teddy. Z with 3 heavy hitters,which he strongly believes will propel him to the Calypso victory come calypso finals 2017. For further details and comments, contact: Robbie (758)-718-4182 Teddy.Z (407)-616-3139

One comment

  1. g.w
    May 25, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    them fellas just feel cause they singing for how long and they never win the crown that they are entitled to win the crown because of how long they participate just like herb black. if your song does not cut it to win then it does not cut it. there is nuff competition out there

