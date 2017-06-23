PRESS RELEASE: Venezuela’s president reaffirms readiness for dialogue with US government

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed Wednesday the Bolivarian Government’s willingness to hold dialogue with the US government, within the framework of respect and national sovereignty.

“Today we are standing here victorious and ready to dialogue with anyone who wants to talk, including the government of the United States,” president said in a ministerial council meeting at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

“We have to dialogue and if President Donald Trump manages to visualize with a hoop of light, the truth of Venezuela, I could even talk to him,” he added.

Likewise, the president announced that in the coming days a commission of five countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will come to the country to promote and support the dialogue with sectors of the Venezuelan opposition.

Last May, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez reported that Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, El Salvador and Uruguay –CELAC countries– joined the dialogue with Venezuelan opposition sectors.