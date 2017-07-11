PRESS RELEASE: Venezuela gov’t negotiates peace with the opposition

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Venezuelan Opposition negotiated an alternative measure that granted the removal of Leopoldo Lopez and several Opposition activists from prison so he could serve his sentence from his home, a decision which was necessary to prevent a civil war from happening in Venezuela.

Lopez who has only served 4 years of prison, was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for leading a coup attempt in 2014 that left 43 people dead and more than 800 people wounded.

The Opposition requested the release of Lopez and the setting of the date to hold regional elections which have already been scheduled for December 10 this year.

Between April and June of the present year, more than 90 Venezuelans were killed after extremist sectors activated a wave of attacks, trying to force the removal of President Nicolas Maduro.

The attacks that have left more than 1,500 people wounded, continue despite the fact that Government has complied with several of the demands of the opposition.

The Democratic Unity Roundtable which brings together more than 20 political parties of the Opposition, said that they have not decided yet if they will participate in December´s regional elections.