PRESS RELEASE: UWP welcomes Fairmont Hotel in Choiseul as development goals for the South gain speed

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The United Workers Party stands resolute with the Government of Saint Lucia in the overall development plan and the vision for the south of the island.

It’s been just over a year since the Government took office and already we are seeing a decrease in unemployment and a steady drive toward sustainable employment.

The United Workers Party would like to congratulate the people of Choiseul, the Government and the developers on the recently held sod-turning ceremony on June 29th 2017, for Fairmont St. Lucia in Sabwisha, Choiseul.

This latest development has shown the UWP’s commitment to investment in the south and like the rest of Saint Lucia we welcome the community of Choiseul, represented by the Hon. Bradly Felix, in its quest to make more of a significant contribution to the island’s economy.

The United Workers Party is encouraged by the developer’s commitment to providing an avenue for the development of the Arts and Crafts sector in Choiseul and we look forward to their professed commitment to eco-tourism.

We share in the excitement of the community of Choiseul in finally seeing this long awaited development in their community.

Overall, the United Workers Party is pleased that there is a renewed confidence in our island from investors and we look forward to the realization of improved economic growth.

This year alone we will see the opening or launch of several projects in the south including The Race Track aspect of the Pearl of the Caribbean project in Vieux Fort, The OJO Labs Artificial Intelligence Call Centre in Vieux Fort, The Canelles Project in Micoud and the continuation of Range Master Development in Black Bay.

Never before in the history of our country has the South of the island received this much attention and this shows that the United Workers Party Government is delivering on its promise to the people of the South and Saint Lucia as whole.