PRESS RELEASE: UWP condemns recent spate in gun violence

The United Workers Party supports government efforts to fight crime and is concerned about the recent upsurge in gun violence over the past few months especially last week where a total of 5 incidents occurred in and around the outskirts of Castries.

We send out condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

The United Workers party is encouraged by the efforts of the government to fulfill the plans to fight crime as outlined in our party’s manifesto.

As mentioned in the budget address presented by our Political Leader and Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, government will be moving swiftly to introduce modern technology as one if its chief weapons to fight against crimes.

The Introduction of Closed Circuit Television [CCTV] monitoring system will be pivotal in addressing the crime problem plaguing the nation particularly in areas prone to crime. Partnership with the private sector with the supply and maintenance of cameras will also be used for crime fighting strategies.

The reopening of the Forensic Science Laboratory will assist the Royal St. Lucia Police Force in their crime fighting and the increase in resources by training recruits and providing additional vehicles and other much needed equipment. The UWP stands with the government in committing to ensuring that officers are kept abreast of new and advanced crime-fighting techniques.

The United Workers Party urges citizens to find ways in dealing with conflicts by effective communication and resolving issues without the use of force. We should build communities where we respect and help each other rather than fear one another.

We need to be more of a tolerant society where we can live together as one in peace and unity. This requires a strengthened effort and synergy by all St. Lucians as it is a societal issue so this scourge can be completely addressed.

We call on society, communities, every sector of this country’s community, inter-faithful groups and businesses to work together to tackle the social ills.