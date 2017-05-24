PRESS RELEASE: UWP condemns recent spate in gun violence

The United Workers Party supports government efforts to fight crime and is concerned about the recent upsurge in gun violence over the past few months especially last week where a total of 5 incidents occurred in and around the outskirts of Castries.
We send out condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones and wish those injured a speedy recovery.
The United Workers party is encouraged by the efforts of the government to fulfill the plans to fight crime as outlined in our party’s manifesto.
As mentioned in the budget address presented by our Political Leader and Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, government will be moving swiftly to introduce modern technology as one if its chief weapons to fight against crimes.
The Introduction of Closed Circuit Television [CCTV] monitoring system will be pivotal in addressing the crime problem plaguing the nation particularly in areas prone to crime. Partnership with the private sector with the supply and maintenance of cameras will also be used for crime fighting strategies.
The reopening of the Forensic Science Laboratory will assist the Royal St. Lucia Police Force in their crime fighting and the increase in resources by training recruits and providing additional vehicles and other much needed equipment. The UWP stands with the government in committing to ensuring that officers are kept abreast of new and advanced crime-fighting techniques.
The United Workers Party urges citizens to find ways in dealing with conflicts by effective communication and resolving issues without the use of force. We should build communities where we respect and help each other rather than fear one another.
We need to be more of a tolerant society where we can live together as one in peace and unity. This requires a strengthened effort and synergy by all St. Lucians as it is a societal issue so this scourge can be completely addressed.
We call on society, communities, every sector of this country’s community, inter-faithful groups and businesses to work together to tackle the social ills.
Some may have been in diapers or pampers when this crop of know-it-all SLP gained power. The first darn thing they did within weeks of taking their ministries, was to give themselves "SIGNING BONUSES" in the form of a spectacular allround salary increase.
Salary increases for ministers use to have some steady mathematical relationship with those of the members of the civil service. SLP broke that mould and threw the pieces away. The justification?
Hold on to your crayons little ones. To your short pants if you feel most comfortable. They argued that they were superior. They had university degrees that other politicians did not have.
They still feel today that society owes them for getting their degrees, even when they do not have a job! When they are not using their degrees! That is amusing.
Today, we know with pellucidly clear certainty that this very empty degree boast has, up to now, nothing useful behind it. Take a look at the evidence.
Frenwell came and went away with $48 million. The trickers spurn a yarn, and run rings around the emperor. In the end, even children today see that "The Emperor has no clothes".
The same damn thing happened all over again! Another stupendous blundering. Black Bay Lands were huffed away. The Emperor lost lands valued ar $86 million. This time another $86 million had to be paid on top of the accounting loss of $86 million to recover the lost patrimony.
Making us the laughing stock of the entire region again, yet another egregious blundering was stealthily hatched with our patrimony sold. The Grynberg sea-bed affair exploded in the open with broad hints of unconstitutional behaviour. This time $150 million was etherized into thin air.
In the over $400 million chalked up in vaporized losses we the taxpayers, who are always bearing the brunt of the discomforts for the repayment of these non-performing outlays of ignorant government expenditure have gained nothing.
Our society teeming with ignoramuses are not aware that when money is so badly spent the opportunity cost is what good it otherwise it could be spent on, for example, creating better youth development.
Those of us who seem to like others to look upon us as fools are free to ignore the above. They want to line their pockets and laugh at us all the way to the bank.
I thought the Prime minister had all the answers, it certainly seemed so during the campaign. But it seems he has more in common with the new leader of the free world than i thought
true...the criminals are running the country they have more guns than the police force. then need to get those losers off the streets or the island will suffer.
The trouble-spots have an uncanny tracking to the concentrated SLP voting strongholds. Trace the origin of the incidents and of the crime scenes. This bears ample testimony of the record of failure of governance on the part of those SLP shysters.
So it's SLP fault when they are in opposition and it's their fault when they in power. So it seems it's never UWP fault according to you
You are one hell of jackass. Because the politicians have convinced you that they are elected for five year terms, their impacts last just those five years?
Where are your darn brains? Because SLP NEVER had a vision that went past the next coming election you too have foolishly accepted that this is what it should be?
You must be have four legs too. If SLP had the intelligence to plan what society would have been today some 15-20 years ago, we would not have most their constituencies in red today, oozing blood almost on a daily basis.
But shit-head politicians are not there for the country,, only for themselves and "paid up" supporters.
Psst... you are in charge. Do something about it.
if chastanet did not open his very big wise mouth to say he understood why a caller to phone in radio program said he could the former PM his job in fighting crime would have been a great deal easier. Opting for the moral high ground would have paid tons of dividends then and now as no one would have any excuse to consider his position at the time political. Political figures Chastanet should not appear to condone criminality in any shape or form. That was a gross error of judgement.
You sound so ignorant and stupid
Something has to be done desperately or else we will be head to head with T&T and Jamaica very soon. There is need for less talk and more action as criminals are becoming bolder in their actions of revenge for whatever reason they do what they do.