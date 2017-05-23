PRESS RELEASE: UWP calls on Labour Party to ‘stop working against the south’

Over the last several weeks and months the United Workers Party has noted with increasing concern, as the Saint Lucia Labour Party, in various guises campaigned against the much needed development in the south, in particular the DSH project.
Some of the language used by the SLP has been startling, calling for chaos in our beloved peaceful country, especially by the representative for Vieux Fort South. Dr. Anthony seems to have learned little from the repercussions of his careless opposition rhetoric back in 2010.
Based on his most recent TV interview with the chairman of his party show host Claudius Francis, Saint Lucians can now be thoroughly convinced that all Dr. Anthony cares about are his own narrow political interest and not the people. By all he said during his interview last Friday, it seems clear that Dr. Anthony and his party are determined by any means to stop any development in the south hopefully to profit from the people’s misery.
Untruths, misinformation, deceit, confusion, flammable speech and disruption are all part of his arsenal and he couldn’t care less about the consequences. It appears that Dr. Anthony’s strategy is to put Saint Lucian against Saint Lucia and to benefit personally from the resulting chaos.
The United Workers Party reminds Saint Lucians that Dr. Kenny Anthony has served three terms as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, a total of 15 years in office and 20 years as the representative for Vieux Fort South. In that time he attracted not one investment to the south of the island and never delivered on the promise of “jobs jobs jobs”.
The legacy of the Labour Party in the south is a dismal failure. They have overseen a south where unemployment levels have risen, where negative migration has increased and where crime has reached levels never seen before.
We agree with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet when he said that “Kenny Anthony promised a pathway out of Bruceville but all he managed to build was a road into Bruceville.”
Within a year of being in office the United Workers Party Government has already been able to gain the confidence of several investors for developments in the south among them:
* The Pearl of the Caribbean Project
* The OJO Labs AI Training and Call Centre
* The continuation of Range Master Development in Black Bay
We also saw the establishment of the CHTTI Training Institute for young people and we know that Government is working on the redevelopment of the Hewannorra International Airport.
Never before in the history of our island has the south received this much attention and The United Workers Party calls on the Government to stay on course and not be deterred by threats from the Labour Party who continue to try to scare investors away. The Saint Lucian people must send a message to the Saint Lucia Labour Party that we will not allow you to stop the development of the south for your own narrow interests. History has shown that the Saint Lucia Labour Party always tries these same tactics in an effort to stop the progress of this country.
The Government of Saint Lucia has already assured Saint Lucians that the DSH Project is at negotiation stage and that it will listen and has been listening to the legitimate concerns of the people. The Government has already amended aspects of the Framework Agreement which is evidence of the ongoing negotiations and changes.
The United Workers Party takes the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Allen Chastanet for the useful information he shared about the DSH project on TALK with Rick Wayne last Thursday. The Prime Minister’s appearance on the programme cleared up several of the issues in the public domain.
The United Workers Party encourages the Government to press on in finalizing this agreement and continue to listen to the voices of the long neglected persons from the south.
The press release speaks of "Untruths, misinformation, deceit, confusion, flammable speech and disruption..."
Wow, this is starting to sound like a marriage, LOL!
How can anyone be so asinine,as to believe that the sale of CIP passports would finance the DSH project. What is the price of a passport and how many passports will have to be sold and how long will it take to raise 2.6 billion US dollars. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are in the wrong business and if we a small island nation has such a valuable passport then why do we need visa to go any place worth mentioning and on the same note why not forget about bananas,tourism and just sell passports to run the countries affairs.
Yes we do need jobs for every body in st.lucia,not just for the south.The subject of the day is not Kenny, Allan, sir John etc. We have a problem with the DSH DEAL, something is not right with this deal namely. SALE OF OUR PASSPORTS by the developer. ESCROW ACCOUNT, Amt of jobs to be generated, the buy back clause, if the project fails. Kind seek clarification. I am really confused. The pm keep twisting things around.
Its an easy thing to say people lie or call them liars. On such an important issue wouldn't it have been beneficial to all concerned that you point out what these lies are? SLP and many other groups have made their case against DSH as you present it. Its no secret! The least you can do is to present yours and let the people be the judge. Or is it a case of you not trusting their judgement? That would not surprise me. You don't even trust members of your own party. What else could be the reason they all are ministers of something in the PM's Office. Most importantly they know now you can tell a lie. Remember your promise caping of the price of fuel?
"Dr. Anthony and his party are determined by any means to stop any development in the south hopefully to profit from the people’s misery".
I would like to add to "people's misery', mental slavery, ignorance, dependance, poverty, shitting by the beach, being infected with HIV/AIDS and the list goes on. They want to continue telling the people of VFort that FOOD AND DRINKS IS FREE to attract them to meetings. If them guys come to VFort to protest against us Vfortians, they deserve to be stoned. We can't take it no more. We are not against ourselves. We know what is happening with the SLP VFCCCC group. They are most parasitical uncaring Vfortians.
Press secretary, what else do you have to say to the st.lucian population. Are you living in st.lucia, kindly pay very, very close attention to what the PM says. I know you need a pay cheque at the end of the month. Why did you write this. We don't live in the dark ages anymore.
It's because you live in the dark ages you cannot appreciate this press release. Left to people like you and other SLP bandwagonist we will continue to live in the dark ages.
Chastenet do not be deterred. SLP's plan to turn St. Lucia into a socialist dictatorship like Cuba, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, with people living in fear and poverty, must be stopped. These developments will create opportunities for fishermen and farmers in the south as money starts to roll in. I am an AC technician and I can imagine the amount of units that down there that will require installation, service and repair. My brother is a taxi driver and he expects work from this. My wife's brother is a trucker and he is gearing up for work. My cousin in VF is a computer/IT technician and I'm sure work will come his way for installations and servicing. This crap about cleaning horse waste is typical SLP scare tactics and rubbish to keep VF in ignorance and subservience for another 50 years.
If by now people can't see through Kenny and all his tactics then they will never see again
The S L P had this same deal to sign, but they chose not to because it was a bad deal. They are only asking that the government renegotiate the deal because it is not in the best interest of the people in the south. I do have a bad feeling that some members of this government may have taken money on this deal. I do hope that i am wrong , but this type of behavior has happen in the past. People of the south i hope you challenge the government on issues that will affect you and your children , children in the future. think of your homes. live stock and your way of life before you accept this deal .Rich people has no standard and some do not care about poor people think before you take this giant leap. === GOOD LUCK==
they didn't sign because their pockets were not benefiting
you are obviously a mouthpiece for the slp. is that you, Kenny? the south has no future without jobs and investment. two things Kenny has never done. personally, I wish the govt would move all projects away from the south and put them where the people will be grateful. let Kenny and his posse rot and starve in vf. give them exactly what they want and have had for the past 20 years.
SLP had no deal on DSH. They decided to go with an other investor, so teo ah khing started looking for other islands. When in Barbados someone told him that there's a new government in st.lucia and called Allen to tell him about teo
damn it you all are now in office govern and stop wasting people's time with Kenny, This is why we got rid of him to allow you the opportunity to prove yourself. If you are not careful you will be out of office soon, shut your mouths and let your action speak for itself . Ishay man, Tired of the never evening elelction campaign .
Kenny and Tony is trying to use scared tactics to stop what the government has plan to achieve. Remember giants are the people bread. David destroy goliath with with one stone, he was trying to defile the children of the living God, this is the same thing the uncircumise philistines are trying. But in the name of the living God they won't succeed. If God with you who can be against you. Be courageous and go forward, don't let the babal goliath stop you.
The question no one ask Allen Chastanet is who is financing the Pearl of the Caribbean project? Mr. Chastanet, who is financing the DSH project? We are hearing that passports will be given to the developer to sell so the money will be used to do DSH? is that true?
So if our passports will be sold to finance the project then DSH will belong to St Lucia because it is our money that will finance it?
Can someone answer what will the developer do with the passport money? So if he is financing the project, why he has to be given our passports to sell?
Mr. Chastanet please answer? Nancy please answer? Guy please answer?
we need to know
You think they could sell enough passports to that project. The only thing the passport money goes to is the infrastructure. You have a brain why don't you use it.
You are so so stupid. Don't you read or listen? Silly questions.
The CIP money will probably be in 2 parts. 1 it will pay for the infrastructure such as roads that will benefit the people of st.lucia. Allen has said that he doesn't want more than 40% of CIP money in a project.
Pablo, I suspect when they do answer you're not around to hear. I highly doubt you will hear if they answer to your call here. The Prime Minister did a wonderful job last Thursday on the TALK show with Rick Wayne answering those questions.
We will be getting a lot more statements like this one as the realities of the DSH fiasco comes out in the open
and the public begins to realize what a disasterous deal the U.W.P has found itself in. The UWP should be commenting on the non profit making phase one of the deal which will be funded by our CIP money. All projects being refered to by this government has the former Labour Party fingerprints all over them. St. Lucians Awake from your slumber
all projects have the slp fingerprints on them? really? then why were they never brought forward? what happened? the slp messed up again and again. vf is the poster city for the slp govt. slumber is what the slp has been doing for 20 years. the people did wake up--on election day and the slp was still asleep. it's going to happen so stay sleeping so those that want st. lucia to thrive will pass you by.