PRESS RELEASE: UVI’s accreditation re-affirmed!

The University of the Virgin Islands accreditation has been reaffirmed by the Middles States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting body for institutions of higher education in the Middle States region.

The commission notified the University of the reaffirmation of their accreditation in a June 26, letter.

“The decision of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education is a compelling testament to the outstanding and creative work the University has been engaged in for the 10 years since the University’s last accreditation visit,” said UVI President David Hall.

“Not only was the University’s accreditation reaffirmed, but based on the comments and reports from the visiting team, the institution excelled and in many respects is a model for other higher educational institutions. In addition, being selected as a pilot institution to apply the new MSCHE standards before they are official, is a testament to how our accrediting entity views the quality of the University. We not only passed the reaffirmation of accreditation test, but did so with flying colors.”

The commission acknowledged the institution’s participation in their new Collaborative Implementation Project in the June 26, letter from the Commission.

As part of the accreditation process the University submitted a self-study report and underwent a Site Evaluation Team visit on March 19-22, 2017. The MSCHE commended the institution for the quality of the self-study process and report.

Dr. Hall recognized the Administrative Leader of the self-study and reaffirmation of accreditation process, and Editor-in-Chief Tina M. Koopmans.

“This entire community has benefited from her leadership, creativity and interpersonal skills as she guided us to our destination,” said President Hall.

Also recognized were the Steering Committee Co-Chairs, Dr. Frank Mills and Dr. Magdalene Tobias. The Standard Subcommittee Chairs were Professor Aubrey Washington, Attorney Nandi Sekou, Dr. Glenn Metts, Dr. Stephen Moore, Dr. Lonnie Hudspeth, Dr. Adam Parr, and Judith Rogers.

“I want to humbly thank the entire University community for contributing individually and collectively to moving this institution forward,” said President Hall. “The results are not just a product of what we did to prepare for the accreditation visit, but what we have been doing each day in our various roles. I am grateful and honored to serve as President of a University whose spirit shines so brightly that others can feel it and be inspired.”

The University’s next accreditation visit is not until 2025-2026.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education is a voluntary, non-governmental, membership association that defines, maintains and promotes educational excellence across institutions with diverse missions, student populations and resources.

It examines each institution as a whole, rather than specific programs within institutions. It fulfills its function through authorization from the United States Department of Education.