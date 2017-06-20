Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Update on Forest Springs Bottle Water

By St. Lucia Bureau of Standards
June 20, 2017
bottled-water_0The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) wishes to advise the public of the re-emergence of Forest Springs Bottled Water on the market following implementation of corrective actions at the processing facility, extensive testing of the natural spring source and recently packaged product.

The recent investigations and work done at the facility has resulted in recently tested product demonstrating compliance with the national standards for packaged water SLNS 29: 2006 and the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards and as such has issued “Conformity Statements” to Forest Springs for batch numbers 003 16/05/18, 005 15/05/18 and 002 15/05/18″.

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards will continue to work with all stakeholders to monitor the quality and safety of all packaged water available for sale in Saint Lucia. For further information call Vernet Fontenelle at 453-0049/720-8756

5 comments

  1. John doe
    June 20, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    Keep drinking forest spring

  2. John doe
    June 20, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    FOREST SPRING ALLAKE THE WAY

  3. John doe
    June 20, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    Best water spring water. Drink it every day and feel the difference.

  4. Fam ki dou
    June 20, 2017 at 6:20 PM

    Good vibes

  5. Anonymous
    June 20, 2017 at 5:10 PM

    Best Water!!!

