PRESS RELEASE: Update on Forest Springs Bottle Water

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) wishes to advise the public of the re-emergence of Forest Springs Bottled Water on the market following implementation of corrective actions at the processing facility, extensive testing of the natural spring source and recently packaged product.

The recent investigations and work done at the facility has resulted in recently tested product demonstrating compliance with the national standards for packaged water SLNS 29: 2006 and the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards and as such has issued “Conformity Statements” to Forest Springs for batch numbers 003 16/05/18, 005 15/05/18 and 002 15/05/18″.

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards will continue to work with all stakeholders to monitor the quality and safety of all packaged water available for sale in Saint Lucia. For further information call Vernet Fontenelle at 453-0049/720-8756