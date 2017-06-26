PRESS RELEASE: Upcoming UWIAA St Lucia Chapter elections

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Eleven alumni of The University of the West Indies are currently contesting positions on the Executive of The UWIAA Saint Lucia Chapter, in a bid to form its new administrative arm.

Contesting the position of President are Ms Lydia Dariah and Ms Eleanor Joseph; Vice President: Ms Marcia Dolor Lashley and Mrs Jocelyne Fletcher; Secretary: Ms Sylvia Jeffrey and Ms Khrystal Lucien; and Treasurer: Ms Denise Gustave and Ms Nalisa Marieatte.

The positions of Public Relations Officer, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer and Social Media Officer are unopposed and will therefore be filled by nominees Ms Gernan Duncan, Ms Neri Anna Alexander and Ms Beana Joseph respectively.

Information on each candidate is available on The UWIAA and Open Campus Saint Lucia Facebook pages.

We encourage all UWI Alumni to read about these very accomplished nominees. Online voting has already commenced. Persons wishing to vote early for the candidates can simply email their choices to Open Campus Outreach and Marketing Officer, Mrs Lesley Crane -Mitchell via lesley.crane-mitchell@open.uwi.edu.

As a culminating activity, alumni are invited to an after-work lime on Thursday June 29th, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The UWI Open Campus on Morne Fortune.

The candidates will be on hand to chat with you and to discuss their ideas regarding the way ahead for the Association.

A final opportunity to vote will also be available for those of you who wish to do so. Refreshments will be served and the results announced.

We look forward to the participation of UWI alumni from all four campuses and to the election of a vibrant UWIAA Saint Lucia Chapter Executive.

One UWI , One Alumni Family