PRESS RELEASE: UK firms pursuing opportunities with Barbadian businesses

By British High Commission Barbados
July 4, 2017
deals2A delegation of UK firms are bringing a trade mission to Barbados to attend the 1st CARIB Food and Hospitality Exhibition being held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, 6-8 July 2017.

The purpose of their visit is to pursue business opportunities and partnerships with local stakeholders in the food and beverage industry.

Representatives for UK firms Tg Teas (green tea drink manufacturer) and Par Foods (UK distributor) will make the long journey to Barbados to attend the special event where they will join with local representatives for UK brands Franklin & Sons (gourmet soda manufacturer) and the ADHB (English beef and lamb growers) to exhibit in the UK Food and Beverage Display being staged within the CARIB Food event.

The products on offer are the latest innovations from the UK and include gluten-free and health conscious options packed with positive health benefits.

For more info about the UK Food and Beverage Display please contact sherry-ann.blackett@fco.gov.uk or 430 7868.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
