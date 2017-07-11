PRESS RELEASE: Two swimmers to represent St. Lucia at CYG 2017

The Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) is an international multi-sport event organized by the Commonwealth Games Federation. The games are held every four years with the current Commonwealth games format.

Katie Kyle and Jyasi Daniel are the two swimmers selected to represent swimming in the Bahamas at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Selection of each swimmer was based on the highest Fina Points and selecting the fastest female swimmer 14-17 and male 15-18 years old.

Katie is scheduled to compete in 50meter and 100meter Fly whilst Jyasi will compete in 50 meter Fly and 100 meter Free.

Swimming competition commences July 19th and runs through to the 22nd.

St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association has released the swimmers in the care of St. Lucia Olympic Committee as the selected swimmers will the part of the St. Lucia Contingent comprising of athletes