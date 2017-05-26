PRESS RELEASE: Tribute to William ‘Vavan” Antoine

William ‘Vavan’ Antoine of Du Bonnaire in the Mabouya Valley was a Beekeeper, Farmer and also a Carpenter.

He was a founding member of the Mille Fleurs Honey Producers’ Cooperative and he stuck with the Cooperative through thick and thin because beekeeping and the Cooperative was in his blood.

He held many positions on the Cooperative’s executive, including President, Vice President and Public Relations Officer. Regardless what his position, he had a passion for the development and promotion of Apiculture that could not be matched.

He had a long standing desire to see beekeepers across St. Lucia united, and that those of us who share his vision should make every effort to make this dream a reality once again. His commitment showed, as he worked tirelessly with any Beekeeper that needed his assistance regardless where they were, and even at the detriment of his own hives.

More recently, Vavan was hired by the NICE programme for a short period to work with Beekeepers in the Mabouya Valley. However, he worked island wide as a trainer and mentor. That’s commitment!

Vavan, a true bee as he would mingle and socialize easily, making friends wherever he went. If it is Sunday, then it is country and western time – his favorite pastime. Despite all this activity he was dedicated to his family.

Just before he passed, his children indicated their interest to work closely with him in beekeeping, a suggestion which was a joy to his heart and a dream come true.

He will surely be missed by all he came in contact with.