PRESS RELEASE: Train-The-Trainer: Financial Skills for Business Planning Workshop

The Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs in collaboration with the Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation (SBFIC) will be hosting a “Train-The-Trainer: Financial Skills for Business Planning Workshop.”

The goal of this workshop is to bridge the divide between the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector and the local banking sector, through the strengthening of business literacy and financial education among business owners and entrepreneurs.

The training is aimed at improving Business Support Officers’ ability to provide advice and coaching to local business owners in the area of Financial Management. The training will be conducted by a consultant of SBFIC and provided to Officers of the Department of Commerce, The James Belgrave Micro Enterprise Development Fund Inc. (BELfund), the Saint Lucia Industrial & Small Business Association (SLISBA), St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture and the Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA).

The workshop will be held over a period of seven (7) days, namely the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 10th, 12th and 14th of July 2017, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, at the Conference Room of the Finance Administrative Centre, 5th Floor, Pointe Seraphine, Castries.

For further information, please contact Mr. Jonathan Allain, Business Development Officer at 468-4241/285-3761 or Mrs. Leander Calixte-Jn.Baptiste, Business Development Officer at 468-4222/285-3436.