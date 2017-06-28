PRESS RELEASE: Too many guns, says local human rights advocate

Young males are increasingly becoming victims of gun and gang-related violence. Out of 28 homicides for the year, 95% were males.
This is critically alarming as males are becoming more vulnerable and susceptible to violent crimes within their communities. There is an urgent need to enact effective gun policies and community interventions that will work as deterrents against gun violence and access to illegal guns.
Felicia Browne, human rights advocate, is appealing to civil society and youth organisations to focus their community projects on alleviating gun violence and gang activity amongst the youth.
“The youth are asserting their powers through activities that are detrimental to their well-being. Many of them are seeking guidance from the wrong individuals. Some of these young men and women believe that gangs are the only solutions to their problems.
“We must be able to craft alternatives. We as a society need to begin to face our realities and acknowledge that we have a problem with illegal guns on our streets. How can teenagers be caught with high-powered guns? Who are providing them with these deadly devices? As the gun violence The city increases , and citizens, in particular young males are fearful that their lives are at risk.”
Browne adds that gun violence is a human rights issue and government must do everything within its power to address this problem. Too many young people are dying while we fail to provide them with the tools for success. Too many of our young men are dying because we fail to provide opportunities that will obviate the need to become members of violent gangs.
Our government needs to explore how we can decrease the level of gang recruitment of young people and punish individuals who are known to recruit young children in gang-related activities.
She adds that young men and women should be given opportunities to grow within their fullest potential through educational and entrepreneurship training.
How can we expect young people to be motivated about life if there are no avenues for the enhancement of their future? Our young people need to able to trust their policy makers and believe that their lives will not be cut short by the errors and omissions of those in charge.
They must be given equal opportunities to work and plan for their future without the fear of violence. We need to act and avoid the constant political rhetoric that has continued to fail our youth, including our young males.
I blame the parents. Some of them make children and have no interest in them after they are born. They let them run wild and free at all hours of the day and night from a tender age. Anything goes. They really need to start arresting/penalizing the parents when their young kids get into trouble - maybe that will help them to open their eyes.
No matter your financial situation or where you live, it is not an excuse for your children to turn out to be criminals and thugs. Good manner and discipline are FREE.
The kids get no discipline and guidance at home so they don't fear and respect their parents, they do not fear disappointing their parents. They go out there in society and exhibit the same behaviour towards their teachers and members of society. And so it continues. They do not know what it is to have respect for others, respect for authority etc. and they are so bold with their criminal behaviour it's scary.
This is a good reason for the religious catholic priest to match.
So we have not stopped praying for you since we first heard about you. We ask God to give you complete knowledge of his will and to give you spiritual wisdom and understanding.
– Colossians 1: 9
Saint Lucia needs a smaller population. God works in mysterious ways.
The population is too large for the jobs that are available. A population of 125,000 would give almost full employment.
Looking on the brighter side, the more rotten-minded male animals get rid of themselves, the smaller the population. That makes it easier to take care of wider majority of law-abiding citizens. No IMPACS report will be needed. The Police will get a break.
I wonder why? Could it be the problems in the judicial system, two thousand dollar fines by generous Magistrates or the ease of illegal gun imports. Coco could tell you that Miss Browne.
Iv always been curious as to why young men want to be part of gangs , have weapons and proudly display their violent behavior ... when i ask most of them would say for protection and others would say if anyone try to disrespect them .. the reasons are petty i mean things can easily be avoided ... god hate violents the devil is taking over their minds .. they dont realise that they are killing their own kind we should all be a family we should love one another i mean we can ignore certain things people will always try to critisize you .. throw negative words at you but young men of saint lucia thats not the way .. people lives matter .. someone owes you? Learn from the mistake and dont lend them again be strong .. do not give the devil power over you to do his work ..