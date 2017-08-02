PRESS RELEASE: The Labour Party mourns the loss of its stalwart, Prisca Augustin

The Labour Party mourns the loss of Party Stalwart, Sister Prisca Augustin, from Marisule, Gros Islet who passed away on Thursday July 27 after a very brief period of illness.

Prisca Augustin’s membership in the Labour Party spans several decades, going as far back as the 60s and 70s when Gregor Mason served as a candidate for the SLP. From that time to her death, Prisca remained a loyal supporter of the Party, participating actively as an election campaigner and in some cases as a platform speaker for successive candidates of the Labour Party up to the 2016 campaign.

She remained particularly close to Sir Julian R Hunte, who served as Political Leader, candidate and Chairman of the SLP in the period dating back to 1987 through to his retirement as Chairman in 2015.

In Sir Julian’s own words: “Few people come close to Prisca’s selfless loyalty and dedication to our Party over many, many years. She had an astute understanding of the political landscape in Gros Islet and I trusted her guidance in the various campaigns which we fought together”.

Political Leader, Philip J. Pierre, speaks for the entire Party when he says: “The Labour Party will never forget Prisca Augustin’s persistent support through both the good times and the bad times. She cannot be replaced”.

Farewell Sister Prisca Augustin and may you forever rest in peace.