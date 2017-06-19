PRESS RELEASE: The Flow -Trevor Daniel FDP “Football Fiesta 2017” conclusion

Curtains came down and it should have been a standing ovation for the 287 youngsters who performed center stage during this year’s festival.

The Flow- Trevor Daniel Football Fiesta 2017 came to a close Saturday June 17 th at the Sab Facility, and all in attendance walked away with the only disappointment that they must wait another 12 months before the festival is here again.

After 3 days of fantastic football and 167 goals scored at the price of sweat, blood and tears being shed on the field, the following well deserved prizes were awarded:

U6 Category; 2 nd Place – Peter and Company, 2017 U6 Champions – Sandals winning on PK’s 3-2

The Voice sponsored “Most Goals” award was won by Aiden Caddasse- Walker with 7 tournament goals

U9 Category; 4 th Place – Western Union, 3 rd Place – Jn.Marie and Sons, 2 nd Place – Peter and Company, 2017 U9 Champions – Sandals Resorts.

The Voice sponsored “Most Goals” award Adidas Football) was won by Last year’s tournament MVP Krishon Amedee with 9 tournament goals.

U12 Category; 4 th – Place The Voice, 3 rd Place – Western Union, 2 nd Place – Peter and Company, 2017 U12 Champions – Sandals Resorts Int.

The Voice sponsored “Most Goals” award (Adidas Football) was won by Kalum Marius with 8 tournament goals

U19 Category; 4 th – Place Sandals, 3 rd Place – Jn.Marie and Sons, 2 nd Place – Massy Stores, 2017 U19 Champions – The Voice Publishing.

The Voice sponsored “Most Goals” award (Nike Football) was won by Jaheem St.Luce with 6 tournament goals.

Western Union sponsored 3 additional awards:

“Positive Attitude Award” this award is not age specific and it is to highlight the fact that talent and skill will only bring you success with the right attitude. This award was won by Jean Claude Emmanuel (6 years). He won a brand new pair of football boots.

The Most Improved Award was given to Andrez Alphonse who the coaches thought showed the biggest improvement in his game play between last year’s festival now now. He won a full original Byern Munich Jersey and Shorts Kit.

The courage award was shared between 2 players Nathaniel Speedy Semple and Ryan Joseph, both having to end their play at the festival on the second day after suffering with arm injuries.

While being treated at the hospital their biggest concerns were their ability to participate in the final the following weekend. They both received Gold Medals.

We appreciate the attendance, efforts and support of those who made the 2017 Flow- TDFDP Football Fiesta a major success.

The event lived up to the expectations sending participants away with memories of an experience that will continue to thrill them for years to come. Special thanks to our sponsors; Flow, Sandals, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Jn.Marie and Sons, Peter and co., Western Union, Rendezvous Hotel, The Voice Publishing and Massy Stores.