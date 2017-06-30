PRESS RELEASE: Team Saint Lucia prepares for Robot Olympics (see photos)

Team Saint Lucia (Team 758), Saint Lucia’s representative in the inaugural Robot Olympics to be held July 16-18, 2017 in Washington D.C. are making excellent progress with the construction, programming and functioning of their robot.

Our representatives comprises of three A-Level students in the persons of Shergaun Roserie, Reshul Narhari, Keeghan Patrick and the adult technical mentor Mr. Loewenvell Polius, software engineer in the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations.

They will be leaving Saint Lucia as a group on July 14, 2017 and returning July 20, 2017.

This Olympiad-style international completion is being organized by the First Global (a non-profit organization) to ignite a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – (STEM) – among more than two billion youths across the world as well as to bridge the gap between high school students with difference backgrounds, language, religion and customs. In this competition, one team is invited from each nation across the globe.

There are more than 160 countries which have confirmed their participation so far.

The team can be followed on Facebook at Team 758- First Global Challenge 2017. More information about the competition can be obtained from http://first.global/fgc/global-first-challenge/











