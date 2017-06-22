PRESS RELEASE: Tapion School marks 50-year milestone with ‘Open Day 2017’

2017 marks the 50th year that the Tapion Primary School has been a consistent part of the educational fabric of Saint Lucia.

Tapion School is the only private not for profit primary school in the island and is the only Private Primary School in the district of Castries.

The school accommodates children from two and a half in Lower Pre-Kindergarten to eleven to twelve years old in Grade 6. The school has an average of 145 students with a teaching staff of 20.

The focus of the school is to get the very best out of each child. This is achieved in a variety of ways, the cornerstone of which is experienced committed teachers, teaching class sizes that average 15 students. The small class size allows focus on the strengths and weaknesses of each child and facilitates constant involvement of the parent in the development of the child.

This approach under the supervision of the Principal, ensures that the children are learning to the best of their ability in an environment that is facilitative and supportive and most importantly happy.

As expressed by the Principal Mrs. Cenac; “Tapion students are happy students, they enjoy and look forward to coming to school and this our experience has shown is a key to their academic and developmental success”.

In terms of academic success, Tapion School has had the best common entrance results of all primary schools on the island for the last five years. This is no easy feat as the Common Entrance standards in the island are high. However, it is again confirmation that the school has the right environment and a capable proven teaching staff who understand the primary school curriculum and deliver consistent results.

In fact, The School was this year the recipient of The Ministry of Education’s 2017 National Awards of Excellence for recognition of Outstanding Performance in Academics, an award that the School has received proudly 5 times in 7 years.

The environment of the school is not only great for the students it is also tremendous for the parents. The parents come from a diverse cross section of Saint Lucian society with the common objective of getting the best educational experience for their children. For working parents or those wishing to broaden their children’s minds, there is an established after school program and a wide range of extracurricular activities to engage and challenge the students at all ages.

Given that the school is a registered non for profit, each parent is a shareholder and can participate and contribute through the PTA, as a class representative or through election to the board of directors. As one parent recently expressed at a PTA organised event “my kids went to other schools before, but there is something really special about Tapion”.

Tapion School is inviting the public to an Enrollment Fair /Open Day to visit the school, meet the students, the teachers, the principal, the Board and the PTA. The Enrollment Fair will be held on July 4 between 11:30am and 2:30 pm.

This is a wonderful opportunity to find out first-hand about this long established and successful school and discover for yourself and your child how very special a school it is.