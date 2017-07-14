PRESS RELEASE: Taiwan embassy releases more information on visa-free travel for Saint Lucians

Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will provide visa-free treatment for nationals of Saint Lucia to visit Taiwan effective from July 12, 2017.

Most Saint Lucians who are traveling to Taiwan for the purpose of tourism, business purpose, visiting relatives, as well as attending international conferences or exhibition can enter the country and stay up to 30 days without having to obtain a visa.

However, this arrangement is not applicable to Saint Lucian nationals who were born in Mainland China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Yemen Republic. They are still required to apply for a visa before travel.

Eligible travelers must also meet the following requirements:

I. hold a standard passport with remaining validity of at least six months as of the date of entry;

II. hold a confirmed return flight (boat) ticket and a valid visa for an onward destination;

III. possesses no criminal record, as verified by immigration units upon arrival at an airport or port in Taiwan.

Saint Lucia nationals who intend to travel to Taiwan for other than the above-mentioned purposes such as employment, study, residence with family, attend courses, or wish to stay in Taiwan longer than 30 days, must submit an application for an appropriate visa at an embassy or overseas mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan).