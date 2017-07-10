Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

PRESS RELEASE: Summer camp for juveniles at risk and young offenders

By Department of Home Affairs and National Security
July 10, 2017
The Department of Probation and Parole is once again hosting the “Summer Camp for Juveniles at Risk and Young Offenders”.

The opening ceremony took place at the Beanfield Secondary School, Vieux Fort on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

The camp participants will be guided by the theme: “Together we can make a difference”. During the camp which concludes on July 28, 2017 students will be engaged in various activities including Social Justice Art, a film production workshop and a sports component to name a few.

Twenty-four youth will benefit from this summer camp which is aimed at providing positive direction and focus for young persons.

Social workers and community leaders will comprise the main facilitators of the workshop which is known to have produced positive outcomes since its inception in 2015.

