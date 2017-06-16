PRESS RELEASE: STAR Publishing 30th Anniversary Essay Competition winners

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

STAR Publishing Company Ltd. would like to express much appreciation to the students who participated in our 30th Anniversary Essay Competition.

We’re also extending our gratitude to our supportive sponsors; Courts St. Lucia, First Caribbean Bank (CIBC) and Nature’s Best, who share the same motive of encouraging our youth to be productive.

This competition was meant to highlight and initiate the writing skills on the island’s students and we are thankful and impressed with the outcome.

“We are always happy to see the participation of young people whenever we host competitions of this nature,” Star Editor Kayra Williams commented.

“It is encouraging to see the interest is there. We’ve seen some exceptional work on a range of topics, and we are happy to reward these very deserving students and featuring them in the Star 30th anniversary supplement.”

Claudia Eleibox, coordinator of the essay competition added, “The editorial department was delighted to receive so many entertaining, and interesting submissions. I’d like to commend the parents and teachers who made special efforts to help their children in their participation. Submissions came from all over the island, including Vieux Fort Comprehensive and Anse Ger Secondary schools. It is encouraging to us as a publishing company to know that in the future there will still be an appreciation for writing. More so it will be memorable to us that we spent the reading month of May this year reading and judging the work of the youth.”

We were pleased to award our top three winners on Wednesday 14 June 2017 at the Star Publishing Company. The overall winner was Khadijah Halliday of St. Joseph’s Convent; coming in second place was Ariel Albert also a student of SJC, and third place was earned by Omar Combie from Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

The prizes were a laptop compliments Courts and $500 cash from CIBC for first place, a tablet from Courts and $250 from Nature’s Best for second place and a smartphone from Courts and $100 gift voucher from Nature’s Best for third.

Names that also deserved mentioning were David Dilsuk for the most creative essay and Mya Symister for the best researched essay.

Star Publishing would like to congratulate these students once more on a job well done and hopes to see equivalent participation in our future endeavours.