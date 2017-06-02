PRESS RELEASE: St. Lucian represents at Emerge Gospel Challenge in A&B

Emerge Gospel Challenge is a competition originating in Antigua and Barbuda that aims to seek out and nurture quality, faith friendly musical talent.

The competition was originally for Antiguans however, this season they have opened up three spaces for other OECS territories.

I am one of the contestants selected to represent St. Lucia in this challenge. I will have the opportunity to compete for the prize package valued at over $50,000.00.

It includes an international management and recording contract and an album launch concert amongst other things. I would be grateful if you support me on this journey to become the next Emerge2017 Winner!

Here is a little about my music background.

Tabitha Fontenelle

Tabitha Fontenelle is a 28 year old who began her singing career from the age of 8 years. Her dream in life was to become a teacher not just an ordinary teacher but a vocal teacher. She is a former music teacher with merits in grade 3 music theory from the Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM).

However, her involvement within the music industry is very active. Tabitha’s love and seriousness for her music grew over the years and by 18 years old she had released a debut single called “My Heart” produced by 4ya Studios; two years later on March 30th 2008 she hosted her very on concert under the theme “Testimonies of the Heart” at the National Cultural Centre in St. Lucia.

Tabitha is a past member of the Corinth Secondary School and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College choirs, also a past contestant in the 2012 Youth Fest Caribbean Talent search. She served as a member in the group Voices of Praise for over 12 years.

Further, Tabitha has graced the stage from time to time as a Soloist and is now pursuing this fulltime where she performs mainly at weddings, concerts, conferences and other special events. She has made appearances at the National Telethon, National Independence Concerts and many more. She was also the winner of the Substance Abuse and Men’s March Jingle competition.

Her other involvements spans a wide area including song writing, vocal training, arranging, choral and choir training, former assistant secretary on the East Castries Youth Council, former Board of Director on the National Community Foundation Board (NCF), Former District 2 schools choir director, Public Relations Officer on the Teachers Union Castries Branch, Youth Advocate affiliated with the National Youth Council and a qualified teacher.

It is her dream to merge her two loves of teaching and music to accomplish her motto, “Music to uplift”.

Link to the promo video

https://www.facebook.com/emergeantigua/?fref=nf&pnref=story