PRESS RELEASE: St. Lucian artiste releases new single

Press Release
May 26, 2017

unnamedSchreffler Maxwell – a true St. Lucian recording artist who resides in the community of Micoud.

From an early childhood Schreffler displayed great singing and song writing abilities. His first stage appearance was at the age of thirteen.

He participated in the Micoud Secondary Schools Calypso Competition which he undoubtedly won and continued performances in various talent shows throughout his Secondary school years. He later moved on to become a member of the singing group Level 4 with notable hits likes; In Her Life and Said It Before.

Soon after Schreffler went solo he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Since then, he has ministered at many evangelistic outreach events all around Saint Lucia.

Schreffler has thus far ministered in song at different events and has shared stage with well known gospel artists such as DJ Nicholas of Jamaica, Sherwin Garder of Trinidad and Shem Meluce of St Lucia, all of whom have greatly inspired him.

Being raised by a single mother Schreffler longed for the opportunity of having a father figure in his life and although most of his life was spent without a father, Maxwell understood the responsibilities of being a TRUE FATHER by observing the way fathers would show affection and taking up the responsibility of raising their kids.

This part of his life is his main inspiration for his new reggae single TRUE FATHER which sends a strong message to our fathers in our society and the wider world.

11 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 26, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    Big up bro and continue to allow God to have His way.

    Reply
  2. Cedric
    May 26, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    This is my bro' !!! Proud of you and I trust you will continue like that 💪 !!!
    Good Job !!

    Reply
  3. close friend
    May 26, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    i have not heard the latest song but from his previous songs i know it will be a hit

    Reply
  4. Shaniah Barley
    May 26, 2017 at 11:49 AM

    Wow!!!!!! I Love This Schreff. Really Proud of You. 😘😘 Never Give Up! 😊

    Reply
  5. Laurna
    May 26, 2017 at 11:47 AM

    Great artist,great guy,keep up the good work as God takes you higher!

    Reply
  6. Gibson Ishmael
    May 26, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Really good vibes Schreffler ..... .I know you got a lot more in you to come out. Bless up buddy

    Reply
  7. B E A Utiful
    May 26, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    God fearing,Multitalented,Diverse with a visionary eye ...Destined for greatness,dropping delightful tunes with infectious impact!!Description of Schreffler in few words.Go! Be great!!

    Reply
  8. Kester Dornelly
    May 26, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    Wow, thanks Schref for such encouragement and recognition of us good father. May your music and ministry forever be blessed.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous
    May 26, 2017 at 10:46 AM

    Really Really talented and humble guy i love this singe "True Father" its definitely a hit i encourage all to listen to it!! SOOOOOOOO Encouraging!

    Reply
    • Anonymous
      May 26, 2017 at 11:47 AM

      Its so beautiful to see you rise up into what god wants you to !! Im proud of you !!!! Youre doing great!!! Keep that lighr shinning hun u deserve it!!

      Reply
  10. Name
    May 26, 2017 at 8:51 AM

    Good stuff! Keep it up!

    Reply

