PRESS RELEASE: St. Lucia reaches finals at the Emerge Gospel Challenge 2017 in Antigua and Barbuda

Tabitha Fontenelle is a finalist in the Emerge Gospel Challenge in Antigua and Barbuda.

This year three spots were opened up to OECS countries; St.Lucia, St. Kitts and St. Vincent qualified. Emerge Gospel Challenge is powered by Digicel and is in it’s third year.

The finals will be held on Saturday July 8th 2017 from 6pm.You can view the competition live on the Digicel’s Facabook Page and at the Emerge website: www.emergeantigua.com.

On the night of the competiton one contestant will recieve the Digicel’s People’s Choice Award and the contestant for St. Lucia needs your help to win this award.

You can do so by texting my code TAB10 to 7464, all text costs $1 and it is for digicel users only.

Digicel will only recognize one vote per number. Digicel People’s choice awards will run until 8pm, July 8th 2017.

Another way you can cast a second vote is by Downloading the d’Music app, again for digicel users only.

The steps are as follows:

Step 1: download the d’Music app in the play store (app is free with a 7 or 30 day plan)

Step 2: set up an account using your digicel number

Step 3: search for “Tabitha Fontenelle”

Step 4: Follow her playlist

The text votes and follows on the playlist will be accumulated to determine a winner for this award.

Please note that when you set up the app you must leave it on till July 9th 2017.

Remember its happening on July 8th 2017, 6pm follow Emerge Gospel Challenge at www.emergeantigua.com and the Digicel Facebooke Page.

Tune in early as I will be performing at number 1.

Thank you St Lucia for your support I will put out my best as I represent my country. God Bless You!