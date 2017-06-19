PRESS RELEASE: St Lucia Public Service to host Ecumenical Service on June 23rd in observance of Public Service Day

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Saint Lucia Public Service will join the United Nations in celebrating Public Service Day on June 23, 2017.

This day aims to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of the public service in the development process and to recognize the hard work and achievements of public officers.

In order to commemorate this year’s observance of International Public Service Day, the Public Service Day Planning Committee comprising representatives of several line agencies, has organized an Ecumenical Service under the theme, “The Future is now: Accelerating Public Service Innovation”, on Thursday June 22, 2017, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception from 9:00am.

The Department of the Public Service encourages the attendance of all public officers at the ecumenical service on Thursday, June 22nd, as it continues to work collaboratively to boost morale and improve the image of the Saint Lucia Public Service.

The Department of the Public Service echoes the sentiments of the United Nations’ Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon, that, and quote All countries and all people need a public service that is competent, equipped and well-resourced. Public service needs to be diverse and ethical. It needs to be dedicated to effectively serving people and improving the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable.”

The Management and Staff of the Department of the Public Service, extend “A Happy Public Service Day 2017” to all our Public Officers.