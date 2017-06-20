PRESS RELEASE: St. Lucia National Trust gets ready for “Conservation Walkabout”

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) is gearing up to host a “Conservation Walkabout” on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Pigeon Island National Trust (PINL) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event, which was initially slated to be a Walk for Conservation on World Environment Day (WED) has been transformed into an exciting event that will do just as the theme suggests “Connecting People to Nature”.

WED officially observed on June 5th, urges us to go outdoors and into nature, to appreciate its beauty and its importance. It is a call to protect the Earth that we share. This year’s theme invites us to think about how we are part of nature and how intimately we depend on it to survive.

The regular PINL entry fees will apply: residents 13 years & older pay EC$10/Children 5-12 years pay EC$4. Patrons will get a chance to participate in free guided tours of the Landmark, holistic wellness sessions, snorkeling, visit booths from like minded conservation organizations, treasure hunt for prizes from Sea Trek St. Lucia, Harry Edwards Jewelers and much more.

Attractive gate prizes will also be up for grabs. The excitement continues with a raffle: 1st prize – A trip for 2 to Martinique aboard Express Des Iles from Cox & Company (conditions apply); 2nd – Dinner for 2 compliments The Landings and 3rd – An Adrenaline Tour for 4 from Rainforest Adventures St. Lucia. Conservation Walkabout will be a family affair. To that end the children’s corner will include a bouncing castle, face painting and fun sports.

According to the Director of the Trust, Mr. Bishnu Tulsie, “The activity gives us a chance to continue to share the rich history of the Landmark with visitors as well as the many ways they can enjoy the vast breathtaking space. Apart from raising awareness about our conservation work we hope to use the Walkabout as a fundraiser to support our initiatives geared at safeguarding the island’s rich heritage”.

Some of the Trust’s ongoing projects include the maintenance of Pigeon Island National Landmark, Morne Pavillon and other Trust sites across the island; restoring the dieback areas of the Mankote Mangroves; turtle monitoring in the south; building the capacity of sea moss farmers, charcoal producers and eco-tour operators in the south; monitoring of off shore islands to ensure the rich biodiversity of these areas are preserved; a coastal stabilization project in the north and south of the island; the formation of a Civil Society Organization on Sustainable Development; lectures; education and outreach activities; and the Listing of Buildings Project, among many others initiatives.

The Trust is thankful to all new and long standing members for their continued support of our work. We also look forward to signing up even more members at Conservation Walkabout on June 25th. Please contact us at 452-5005, email membership@slunatrust.org or visit our website www.slunatrust.org to find out more about our various membership packages for you and your loved ones.