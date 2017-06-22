PRESS RELEASE: St. Lucia business community to dialogue on transforming education to meet the needs of the new economy

The Education sector and its relevance to the modern economy has been a growing concern of the members of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce.

On July 6th 2017, Hon. Dr. Gale T.C. Rigobert, Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development will address the Chamber membership on the subject “Transforming Education to meet the needs of the new economy.”

The Luncheon is timely as concerns about the Education sector and its relevance to the modern economy has been further validated by the IMF Article IV Consultation. Members have recognized that the Government needs to address skills mismatch and improve labor productivity by revising the national curriculum to match market demands and provide better training opportunities across sectors.

The call for enhancing education outcomes and general education reform to help bridge the apparent skills mismatch in the economy was a central tenant of the Chamber’s 2017/ 2018 Budget Submission. This Luncheon will seek to inform the Chamber and it’s members of Government’s plans and efforts.

The Luncheon will be held on July 6th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Members of the Business Community should contact the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to register their interest and participation via email info@stluciachamber.org or telephone 758- 452-3165.