PRESS RELEASE: St Jude Hospital Vehicle Sales

The Board of Directors of St. Jude Hospital is pleased to announce the sale of the following vehicles presently owned by the hospital.

The starting price for the vehicles are as follows:

2004 Isuzu Pickup # TD 9007 – $8,000.00

1995 Ford Ambulance # TG 9891 – $10,000.00

2003 Ford Ambulance # TJ 7963 – $10,000.00

2005 Toyota Townace Noah # 3474 – $10,000.00

2002 Nissan Coaster # SLG 957 – $12,500.00

The sale takes place on Friday 7th July, 2017 from 8:00 am, at St. Jude hospital (George Odlum Stadium – west wing). All sales will go to the highest bidder.

Vehicles can be inspected at the same location.