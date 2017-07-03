Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: St Jude Hospital Vehicle Sales

By St. Jude Hospital
July 3, 2017
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1

used-cars-linwood-mi-magic-auto-loans

The Board of Directors of St. Jude Hospital is pleased to announce the sale of the following vehicles presently owned by the hospital.

The starting price for the vehicles are as follows:

2004 Isuzu Pickup # TD 9007 – $8,000.00
1995 Ford Ambulance # TG 9891 – $10,000.00
2003 Ford Ambulance # TJ 7963 – $10,000.00
2005 Toyota Townace Noah # 3474 – $10,000.00
2002 Nissan Coaster # SLG 957 – $12,500.00

The sale takes place on Friday 7th July, 2017 from 8:00 am, at St. Jude hospital (George Odlum Stadium – west wing). All sales will go to the highest bidder.

Vehicles can be inspected at the same location.

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.