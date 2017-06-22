PRESS RELEASE: Splash Island Water Park awarded 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

The Caribbean’s first open water sports park, Splash Island Water Park, at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, announced today that it has added new a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award for 2017.

This accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is given only to attractions that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on the popular site, TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide.

Splash Island Water Park, which opened less than two years ago, features many fun and fantastic obstacles for all ages including the a climbing wall, swing, hurdles, action tower and much more.

Over the years, the park has expanded its features several times and looks to do another major expansion this summer, keeping it fresh and exciting for all. Some of the new features coming this summer will be a high jump, water polo and an additional high roller.

“I would like to thank each and every customer that has visited and enjoyed Splash Island over the years”, remarked Mrs. Julianna Ward-Destang, Managing Director and 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year. We strive to provide the best safety standards coupled with customer care encourage receiving honest feedback from past visitors”.

Past visitors to the park have expressed their experience on TripAdvisor, stating that this is the “Perfect Way to spend a day”, “Great Value and Kids Loved it”, “So good , I went twice” and a “Very fun and cool experience”.

Splash Island Water Park currently boasts some of the highest TripAdvisor Reviews of Wibit Sports Parks around the World.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recent reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honours attraction experiences that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers”, said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, at TripAdvisor. “This recognition helps travelers identify attractions that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their attraction decisions.”