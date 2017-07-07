PRESS RELEASE: SLTB to host 5th annual Saint Lucia Showcase – North America

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Building on the successes of previous years, Saint Lucia is set to welcome approximately 15 tour operators for the sixth edition of the Saint Lucia Showcase – North America.

This annual three-day event from July 25th- 28th connects hotels, destination management companies (DMCs) and tourism officials with North American-based tour operators that sell Saint Lucia as one of their primary destinations.

Hosted by the Saint Lucia Tourist Board, this event hosts meetings between the tour operators and Saint Lucian hoteliers and DMCs, dining in Rodney Bay, hotel site visits and an opportunity to experience the island’s tours and attractions.

The Saint Lucia Showcase – North America allows for networking and building business relationships between local hotels and other tourism partners. Participants also get to strengthen build product knowledge and rediscover the island. The event will also include the much-anticipated Gala Awards Dinner which recognizes the destination’s top selling and producing tour operators.

The Saint Lucia Showcase – North America is one of several initiatives that the Saint Lucia Tourist Board has been undertaking in an effort to strengthen relationship with trade partners in the marketplace.

The Board looks forward to another successful hosting of the event as it presses ahead with its mandate to assist the growth and evolution of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.